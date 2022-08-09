Unichem reports net loss of Rs 23 crore in Q1

Unichem Labs | The company has received ANDA approval for its Guanfacine tablets, USP 1 mg and 2 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENEX (Guanfacine) tablets 1 mg and 2 mg of Promius Pharma LLC. Guanfacine tablets are indicated in the management of hypertension. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad plant.

Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 23 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The drug firm had reported a net loss of Rs 11 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal.

Total income for the period under review stood at Rs 317 crore as compared with Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period, Unichem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.