    Unichem reports net loss of Rs 23 crore in Q1

    The drug firm had reported a net loss of Rs 11 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal.

    PTI
    August 09, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
    Unichem Labs | The company has received ANDA approval for its Guanfacine tablets, USP 1 mg and 2 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENEX (Guanfacine) tablets 1 mg and 2 mg of Promius Pharma LLC. Guanfacine tablets are indicated in the management of hypertension. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad plant.

    Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 23 crore for the first quarter ended June.

    Total income for the period under review stood at Rs 317 crore as compared with Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period, Unichem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
