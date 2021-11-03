Unichem Labs Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.97 crore, down 30.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.97 crore in September 2021 down 30.22% from Rs. 310.93 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.43 crore in September 2021 down 170.65% from Rs. 30.34 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.11 crore in September 2021 down 109.42% from Rs. 54.25 crore in September 2020.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 227.60 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)