Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:48 AM IST

Unichem Labs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 310.93 crore, up 38.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.93 crore in September 2020 up 38.13% from Rs. 225.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.34 crore in September 2020 up 222.02% from Rs. 24.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.25 crore in September 2020 up 901.33% from Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2019.

Unichem Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2019.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 247.10 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 75.00% returns over the last 6 months and 38.39% over the last 12 months.

Unichem Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations310.93240.77225.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations310.93240.77225.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials127.61107.87102.18
Purchase of Traded Goods0.270.050.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.301.124.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.8559.5652.12
Depreciation18.9318.3117.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses88.6679.97102.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.91-26.12-53.68
Other Income10.4118.7329.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.32-7.39-24.63
Interest0.160.160.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.16-7.55-24.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.16-7.55-24.86
Tax4.82----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.34-7.55-24.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.34-7.55-24.86
Equity Share Capital14.0814.0814.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.31-1.07-3.53
Diluted EPS4.31-1.07-3.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.31-1.07-3.53
Diluted EPS4.31-1.07-3.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Unichem Laboratories #Unichem Labs

