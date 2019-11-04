Unichem Labs Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 225.10 crore, down 8.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 225.10 crore in September 2019 down 8.47% from Rs. 245.92 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.86 crore in September 2019 down 263.49% from Rs. 15.21 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2019 down 119.68% from Rs. 34.40 crore in September 2018.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 187.35 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|Unichem Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|225.10
|232.52
|245.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|225.10
|232.52
|245.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.18
|100.79
|104.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|0.36
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.19
|-1.29
|-4.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.12
|48.86
|41.32
|Depreciation
|17.86
|16.86
|14.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.21
|101.91
|102.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.68
|-34.97
|-13.00
|Other Income
|29.05
|27.98
|32.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.63
|-6.99
|19.59
|Interest
|0.23
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.86
|-7.03
|19.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.86
|-7.03
|19.52
|Tax
|--
|-7.50
|1.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.86
|0.46
|17.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-2.47
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.86
|0.46
|15.21
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.53
|0.07
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.53
|0.07
|2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.53
|0.07
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.53
|0.07
|2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI