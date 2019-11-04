Unichem Labs Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 225.10 crore, down 8.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.10 crore in September 2019 down 8.47% from Rs. 245.92 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.86 crore in September 2019 down 263.49% from Rs. 15.21 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2019 down 119.68% from Rs. 34.40 crore in September 2018.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 187.35 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.