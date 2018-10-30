Unichem Labs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 245.92 crore, down 42.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 245.92 crore in September 2018 down 42.56% from Rs. 428.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.21 crore in September 2018 down 66.81% from Rs. 45.82 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.40 crore in September 2018 down 56.56% from Rs. 79.19 crore in September 2017.

Unichem Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.04 in September 2017.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 210.15 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.57% returns over the last 6 months and -32.60% over the last 12 months.