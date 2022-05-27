 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unichem Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.86 crore, up 6.04% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 276.86 crore in March 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 261.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2022 up 1907.12% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.57 crore in March 2022 down 34.04% from Rs. 32.70 crore in March 2021.

Unichem Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 232.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.74% returns over the last 6 months and -35.67% over the last 12 months.

Unichem Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 276.86 248.29 261.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 276.86 248.29 261.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 117.68 116.65 105.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.28 0.24 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.42 -11.41 -29.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.04 62.95 57.49
Depreciation 21.27 21.36 19.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.79 96.75 99.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.78 -38.26 7.89
Other Income 9.08 15.09 4.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.30 -23.17 12.80
Interest 0.58 0.33 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 -23.50 12.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.28 -23.50 12.43
Tax -17.61 -- 11.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.33 -23.50 0.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.33 -23.50 0.86
Equity Share Capital 14.08 14.08 14.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 -3.34 0.12
Diluted EPS 2.46 -3.34 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 -3.34 0.12
Diluted EPS 2.46 -3.34 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:24 pm
