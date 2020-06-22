Unichem Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 216.07 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.07 crore in March 2020 down 22.02% from Rs. 277.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2020 down 216.14% from Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2020 down 54.08% from Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2019.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 158.15 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -11.15% over the last 12 months.