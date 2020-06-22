Unichem Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 216.07 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 216.07 crore in March 2020 down 22.02% from Rs. 277.08 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2020 down 216.14% from Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2020 down 54.08% from Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2019.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 158.15 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -11.15% over the last 12 months.
|Unichem Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|216.07
|231.20
|277.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|216.07
|231.20
|277.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|86.31
|110.92
|104.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.38
|0.09
|0.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.65
|-14.75
|12.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.35
|50.82
|48.07
|Depreciation
|19.11
|17.26
|17.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.65
|109.82
|116.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.09
|-42.96
|-22.53
|Other Income
|19.13
|23.01
|22.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.96
|-19.95
|0.03
|Interest
|0.59
|0.42
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.54
|-20.37
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.54
|-20.37
|-0.38
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-4.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.55
|-20.37
|3.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|6.25
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.55
|-20.37
|9.94
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.65
|-2.89
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.65
|-2.89
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.65
|-2.89
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.65
|-2.89
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:13 am