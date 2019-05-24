Unichem Labs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 277.08 crore, up 35.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.08 crore in March 2019 up 35.09% from Rs. 205.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2019 up 342.4% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2019 down 8.69% from Rs. 19.44 crore in March 2018.

Unichem Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2018.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 187.70 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.19% returns over the last 6 months and -30.73% over the last 12 months.