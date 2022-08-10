 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unichem Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.78 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 244.78 crore in June 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 200.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 27.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 105.94% from Rs. 16.15 crore in June 2021.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 303.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.51% over the last 12 months.

Unichem Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 244.78 276.86 200.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 244.78 276.86 200.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 120.58 117.68 100.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.45 0.28 0.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.83 -7.42 -18.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.06 63.04 63.09
Depreciation 22.57 21.27 20.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 85.41 90.79 84.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.46 -8.78 -48.80
Other Income 11.85 9.08 12.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.61 0.30 -36.26
Interest 1.67 0.58 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.28 -0.28 -36.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.28 -0.28 -36.38
Tax -- -17.61 -8.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.28 17.33 -27.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.28 17.33 -27.83
Equity Share Capital 14.08 14.08 14.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.31 2.46 -3.95
Diluted EPS -3.31 2.46 -3.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.31 2.46 -3.95
Diluted EPS -3.31 2.46 -3.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
