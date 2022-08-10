Unichem Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.78 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 244.78 crore in June 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 200.80 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 27.83 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 105.94% from Rs. 16.15 crore in June 2021.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 303.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Unichem Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|244.78
|276.86
|200.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|244.78
|276.86
|200.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|120.58
|117.68
|100.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.45
|0.28
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.83
|-7.42
|-18.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.06
|63.04
|63.09
|Depreciation
|22.57
|21.27
|20.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|85.41
|90.79
|84.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.46
|-8.78
|-48.80
|Other Income
|11.85
|9.08
|12.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.61
|0.30
|-36.26
|Interest
|1.67
|0.58
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.28
|-0.28
|-36.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.28
|-0.28
|-36.38
|Tax
|--
|-17.61
|-8.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.28
|17.33
|-27.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.28
|17.33
|-27.83
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.31
|2.46
|-3.95
|Diluted EPS
|-3.31
|2.46
|-3.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.31
|2.46
|-3.95
|Diluted EPS
|-3.31
|2.46
|-3.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited