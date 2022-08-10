Unichem Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.78 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.78 crore in June 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 200.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 27.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 105.94% from Rs. 16.15 crore in June 2021.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 303.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.51% over the last 12 months.