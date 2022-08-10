English
    Unichem Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.78 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 244.78 crore in June 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 200.80 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 27.83 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 105.94% from Rs. 16.15 crore in June 2021.

    Unichem Labs shares closed at 303.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.51% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Unichem Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations244.78276.86200.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations244.78276.86200.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.58117.68100.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.450.280.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.83-7.42-18.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.0663.0463.09
    Depreciation22.5721.2720.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.4190.7984.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.46-8.78-48.80
    Other Income11.859.0812.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.610.30-36.26
    Interest1.670.580.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.28-0.28-36.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.28-0.28-36.38
    Tax---17.61-8.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.2817.33-27.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.2817.33-27.83
    Equity Share Capital14.0814.0814.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.312.46-3.95
    Diluted EPS-3.312.46-3.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.312.46-3.95
    Diluted EPS-3.312.46-3.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
