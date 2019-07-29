Unichem Labs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 232.52 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.52 crore in June 2019 up 15.44% from Rs. 201.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2019 up 102.25% from Rs. 20.65 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2019 up 151.03% from Rs. 19.34 crore in June 2018.

Unichem Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2018.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 169.70 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and -24.44% over the last 12 months.