Unichem Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 311.18 crore, up 34.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.18 crore in December 2020 up 34.6% from Rs. 231.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.43 crore in December 2020 up 249.37% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.97 crore in December 2020 up 1771.75% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2019.

Unichem Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2019.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 291.50 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 75.60% over the last 12 months.