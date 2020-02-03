Unichem Labs Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 231.20 crore, down 5.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.20 crore in December 2019 down 5.54% from Rs. 244.76 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2019 down 573.59% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2019 down 133.88% from Rs. 7.94 crore in December 2018.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 166.00 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -16.75% over the last 12 months.