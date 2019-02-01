Unichem Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 244.76 crore, up 53.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.76 crore in December 2018 up 53.82% from Rs. 159.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2018 down 99.83% from Rs. 2,507.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in December 2018 up 116.42% from Rs. 48.36 crore in December 2017.

Unichem Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2018 from Rs. 275.74 in December 2017.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 203.05 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.27% returns over the last 6 months and -43.32% over the last 12 months.