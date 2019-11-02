App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unichem Labs Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 22.2 cr

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.03 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Saturday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 22.20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 295.60 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 261.15 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

First Published on Nov 2, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #earnings #Results #Unichem Laboratories

