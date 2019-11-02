Unichem Labs Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 22.2 cr

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.03 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.
Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Saturday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 22.20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.03 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 295.60 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 261.15 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
First Published on Nov 2, 2019 03:53 pm