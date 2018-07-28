Unichem Labs posts Q1 loss at Rs 20.7 cr, revenue jumps 43%

Unichem Laboratories has posted net loss at Rs 20.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2018 compared to profit of Rs 1.5 crore in same period last fiscal. Higher other expenses and raw material cost hit bottomline.

Revenue during the quarter shot up 42.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 201.4 crore against Rs 141.3 crore in corresponding period last year.

Unichem reported EBITDA loss at Rs 38.7 crore in Q1FY19 against loss of Rs 33.6 crore YoY.

Other income during the quarter shot up 200.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 19.32 crore while other expenses increased 46 percent to Rs 96.1 crore and raw material cost rose 32.5 percent to Rs 116.73 crore compared to year-ago.

The stock price closed at Rs 228.70, up Rs 3.45, or 1.53 percent ahead of earnings announced on Saturday.