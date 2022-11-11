Unichem Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.82 crore, up 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.82 crore in September 2022 up 13.13% from Rs. 290.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.67 crore in September 2022 down 451.36% from Rs. 12.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2022 down 198.17% from Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2021.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 391.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.30% returns over the last 6 months and 80.34% over the last 12 months.