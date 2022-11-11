English
    Unichem Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.82 crore, up 13.13% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 328.82 crore in September 2022 up 13.13% from Rs. 290.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.67 crore in September 2022 down 451.36% from Rs. 12.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2022 down 198.17% from Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2021.

    Unichem Labs shares closed at 391.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.30% returns over the last 6 months and 80.34% over the last 12 months.

    Unichem Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations328.82309.61290.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations328.82309.61290.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.40128.48100.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.300.450.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.80-18.67-3.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.3487.7780.91
    Depreciation28.4324.5522.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.28112.55105.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.75-25.51-15.80
    Other Income9.217.852.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.54-17.66-13.15
    Interest4.693.012.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-42.23-20.67-15.30
    Exceptional Items-5.02----
    P/L Before Tax-47.25-20.67-15.30
    Tax23.412.69-2.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-70.67-23.37-12.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-70.67-23.37-12.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-70.67-23.37-12.82
    Equity Share Capital14.0814.0814.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.04-3.32-1.82
    Diluted EPS-10.04-3.32-1.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.04-3.32-1.82
    Diluted EPS-10.04-3.32-1.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

