Unichem Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.82 crore, up 13.13% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 328.82 crore in September 2022 up 13.13% from Rs. 290.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.67 crore in September 2022 down 451.36% from Rs. 12.82 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2022 down 198.17% from Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2021.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 391.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.30% returns over the last 6 months and 80.34% over the last 12 months.
|Unichem Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|328.82
|309.61
|290.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|328.82
|309.61
|290.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.40
|128.48
|100.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|0.45
|0.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.80
|-18.67
|-3.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|89.34
|87.77
|80.91
|Depreciation
|28.43
|24.55
|22.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.28
|112.55
|105.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.75
|-25.51
|-15.80
|Other Income
|9.21
|7.85
|2.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.54
|-17.66
|-13.15
|Interest
|4.69
|3.01
|2.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.23
|-20.67
|-15.30
|Exceptional Items
|-5.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.25
|-20.67
|-15.30
|Tax
|23.41
|2.69
|-2.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-70.67
|-23.37
|-12.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-70.67
|-23.37
|-12.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-70.67
|-23.37
|-12.82
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.04
|-3.32
|-1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-10.04
|-3.32
|-1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.04
|-3.32
|-1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-10.04
|-3.32
|-1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited