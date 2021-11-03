Unichem Labs Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 290.66 crore, down 8.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.66 crore in September 2021 down 8.46% from Rs. 317.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.82 crore in September 2021 down 246.68% from Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2021 down 76.74% from Rs. 39.90 crore in September 2020.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 228.40 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given -31.22% returns over the last 6 months and -7.68% over the last 12 months.