Unichem Labs Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 317.51 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.51 crore in September 2020 up 7.41% from Rs. 295.61 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2020 up 139.35% from Rs. 22.21 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.90 crore in September 2020 up 2900% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2019.

Unichem Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.15 in September 2019.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 247.40 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 75.09% returns over the last 6 months and 38.29% over the last 12 months.