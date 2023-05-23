Unichem Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 402.10 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 402.10 crore in March 2023 up 8.69% from Rs. 369.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.27 crore in March 2023 down 161.93% from Rs. 71.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.59 crore in March 2023 down 73.93% from Rs. 82.82 crore in March 2022.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 371.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.62% returns over the last 6 months and 57.25% over the last 12 months.