    Unichem Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 402.10 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 402.10 crore in March 2023 up 8.69% from Rs. 369.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.27 crore in March 2023 down 161.93% from Rs. 71.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.59 crore in March 2023 down 73.93% from Rs. 82.82 crore in March 2022.

    Unichem Labs shares closed at 371.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.62% returns over the last 6 months and 57.25% over the last 12 months.

    Unichem Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations402.10302.50369.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations402.10302.50369.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials159.66127.65126.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.490.280.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.209.88-28.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.7390.5785.54
    Depreciation29.6830.7823.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.54116.87117.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.20-73.5445.13
    Other Income5.1116.3514.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.09-57.1959.52
    Interest5.524.091.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.61-61.2857.94
    Exceptional Items-33.54----
    P/L Before Tax-47.16-61.2857.94
    Tax-2.892.65-13.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-44.27-63.9371.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-44.27-63.9371.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-44.27-63.9371.47
    Equity Share Capital14.0814.0814.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.28-9.0810.15
    Diluted EPS-6.28-9.0810.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.28-9.0810.15
    Diluted EPS-6.28-9.0810.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 23, 2023 04:00 pm