Unichem Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 402.10 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 402.10 crore in March 2023 up 8.69% from Rs. 369.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.27 crore in March 2023 down 161.93% from Rs. 71.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.59 crore in March 2023 down 73.93% from Rs. 82.82 crore in March 2022.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 371.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.62% returns over the last 6 months and 57.25% over the last 12 months.
|Unichem Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|402.10
|302.50
|369.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|402.10
|302.50
|369.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|159.66
|127.65
|126.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.49
|0.28
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.20
|9.88
|-28.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|88.73
|90.57
|85.54
|Depreciation
|29.68
|30.78
|23.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|123.54
|116.87
|117.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.20
|-73.54
|45.13
|Other Income
|5.11
|16.35
|14.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.09
|-57.19
|59.52
|Interest
|5.52
|4.09
|1.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.61
|-61.28
|57.94
|Exceptional Items
|-33.54
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.16
|-61.28
|57.94
|Tax
|-2.89
|2.65
|-13.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.27
|-63.93
|71.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.27
|-63.93
|71.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-44.27
|-63.93
|71.47
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.28
|-9.08
|10.15
|Diluted EPS
|-6.28
|-9.08
|10.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.28
|-9.08
|10.15
|Diluted EPS
|-6.28
|-9.08
|10.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited