Unichem Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.95 crore, up 34.96% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 369.95 crore in March 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 274.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.47 crore in March 2022 up 17591.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.82 crore in March 2022 up 208.11% from Rs. 26.88 crore in March 2021.

Unichem Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 10.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 232.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.74% returns over the last 6 months and -35.67% over the last 12 months.

Unichem Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 369.95 311.31 274.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 369.95 311.31 274.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.69 121.38 108.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.28 0.24 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.64 -12.31 -49.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.54 82.41 76.04
Depreciation 23.30 23.31 21.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.65 120.21 119.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.13 -23.94 -2.82
Other Income 14.39 14.66 7.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.52 -9.28 5.01
Interest 1.59 1.36 1.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.94 -10.64 3.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.94 -10.64 3.20
Tax -13.54 2.69 3.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.47 -13.33 -0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.47 -13.33 -0.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.77 -0.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 71.47 -14.10 -0.41
Equity Share Capital 14.08 14.08 14.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.15 -2.01 -0.06
Diluted EPS 10.14 -2.01 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.15 -2.01 -0.06
Diluted EPS 10.14 -2.01 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 06:46 pm
