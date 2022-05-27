Unichem Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.95 crore, up 34.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.95 crore in March 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 274.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.47 crore in March 2022 up 17591.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.82 crore in March 2022 up 208.11% from Rs. 26.88 crore in March 2021.

Unichem Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 10.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 232.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.74% returns over the last 6 months and -35.67% over the last 12 months.