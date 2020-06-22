Unichem Labs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 320.23 crore, down 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.23 crore in March 2020 down 14.43% from Rs. 374.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2020 down 145.24% from Rs. 37.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.18 crore in March 2020 down 42.97% from Rs. 44.15 crore in March 2019.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 158.15 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -11.15% over the last 12 months.