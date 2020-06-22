Unichem Labs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 320.23 crore, down 14.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 320.23 crore in March 2020 down 14.43% from Rs. 374.24 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2020 down 145.24% from Rs. 37.99 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.18 crore in March 2020 down 42.97% from Rs. 44.15 crore in March 2019.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 158.15 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -11.15% over the last 12 months.
|Unichem Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|320.23
|297.05
|374.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|320.23
|297.05
|374.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|95.47
|110.76
|115.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.38
|0.09
|0.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.71
|-21.25
|-5.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.87
|66.00
|67.11
|Depreciation
|22.96
|19.47
|18.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|4.61
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|141.85
|158.62
|168.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.60
|-36.63
|4.93
|Other Income
|11.82
|25.10
|20.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.22
|-11.54
|25.64
|Interest
|2.39
|2.32
|2.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-13.85
|22.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-13.85
|22.81
|Tax
|17.63
|1.20
|-9.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.80
|-15.05
|31.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|6.25
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.80
|-15.05
|38.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.61
|0.45
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.19
|-14.60
|37.99
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.44
|-2.07
|5.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.44
|-2.07
|5.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.44
|-2.07
|5.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.44
|-2.07
|5.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
