    Unichem Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore, up 36.68% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore in June 2023 up 36.68% from Rs. 309.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 97.14% from Rs. 23.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.65 crore in June 2023 up 431.93% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2022.

    Unichem Labs shares closed at 381.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.54% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.

    Unichem Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations423.19402.10309.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations423.19402.10309.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.27159.66128.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.490.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.0713.20-18.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.8188.7387.77
    Depreciation28.7729.6824.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.92123.54112.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.75-13.20-25.51
    Other Income8.635.117.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.88-8.09-17.66
    Interest5.765.523.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.12-13.61-20.67
    Exceptional Items---33.54--
    P/L Before Tax2.12-47.16-20.67
    Tax2.78-2.892.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.67-44.27-23.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.67-44.27-23.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.67-44.27-23.37
    Equity Share Capital14.0814.0814.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-6.28-3.32
    Diluted EPS-0.09-6.28-3.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-6.28-3.32
    Diluted EPS-0.09-6.28-3.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

