Unichem Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore, up 36.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore in June 2023 up 36.68% from Rs. 309.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 97.14% from Rs. 23.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.65 crore in June 2023 up 431.93% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2022.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 381.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.54% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.