Unichem Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.61 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 309.61 crore in June 2022 up 3.93% from Rs. 297.91 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.37 crore in June 2022 down 103.4% from Rs. 11.49 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2022 down 51.31% from Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2021.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 303.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Unichem Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|309.61
|369.95
|297.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|309.61
|369.95
|297.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|128.48
|126.69
|107.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.45
|0.28
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.67
|-28.64
|2.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|87.77
|85.54
|81.62
|Depreciation
|24.55
|23.30
|22.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|112.55
|117.65
|107.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.51
|45.13
|-23.76
|Other Income
|7.85
|14.39
|15.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.66
|59.52
|-7.97
|Interest
|3.01
|1.59
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.67
|57.94
|-8.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.67
|57.94
|-8.97
|Tax
|2.69
|-13.54
|2.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.37
|71.47
|-11.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.37
|71.47
|-11.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.37
|71.47
|-11.49
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.32
|10.15
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-3.32
|10.14
|-1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.32
|10.15
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-3.32
|10.14
|-1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited