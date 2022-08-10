 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unichem Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.61 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 309.61 crore in June 2022 up 3.93% from Rs. 297.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.37 crore in June 2022 down 103.4% from Rs. 11.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2022 down 51.31% from Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2021.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 303.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.51% over the last 12 months.

Unichem Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 309.61 369.95 297.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 309.61 369.95 297.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.48 126.69 107.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.45 0.28 0.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.67 -28.64 2.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 87.77 85.54 81.62
Depreciation 24.55 23.30 22.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.55 117.65 107.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.51 45.13 -23.76
Other Income 7.85 14.39 15.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.66 59.52 -7.97
Interest 3.01 1.59 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.67 57.94 -8.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.67 57.94 -8.97
Tax 2.69 -13.54 2.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.37 71.47 -11.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.37 71.47 -11.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -23.37 71.47 -11.49
Equity Share Capital 14.08 14.08 14.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.32 10.15 -1.63
Diluted EPS -3.32 10.14 -1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.32 10.15 -1.63
Diluted EPS -3.32 10.14 -1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
