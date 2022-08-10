Unichem Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.61 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.61 crore in June 2022 up 3.93% from Rs. 297.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.37 crore in June 2022 down 103.4% from Rs. 11.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2022 down 51.31% from Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2021.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 303.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.51% over the last 12 months.