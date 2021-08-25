Unichem Labs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 297.91 crore, down 6.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.91 crore in June 2021 down 6.1% from Rs. 317.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.49 crore in June 2021 down 571.94% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2021 down 50.85% from Rs. 28.79 crore in June 2020.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 269.20 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.00% returns over the last 6 months and 5.40% over the last 12 months.