Unichem Labs Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 297.05 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.05 crore in December 2019 down 2.12% from Rs. 303.48 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.60 crore in December 2019 down 4730.31% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2019 down 10.4% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2018.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 148.95 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.70% returns over the last 6 months and -25.24% over the last 12 months.