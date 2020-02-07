Unichem Labs Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 297.05 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 297.05 crore in December 2019 down 2.12% from Rs. 303.48 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.60 crore in December 2019 down 4730.31% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2019 down 10.4% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2018.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 148.95 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.70% returns over the last 6 months and -25.24% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|Unichem Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|297.05
|295.61
|303.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|297.05
|295.61
|303.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|110.76
|107.32
|103.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.21
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.25
|-2.86
|1.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.00
|67.76
|61.19
|Depreciation
|19.47
|20.98
|18.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|-4.61
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|158.62
|149.98
|160.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.63
|-47.79
|-37.38
|Other Income
|25.10
|28.13
|27.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.54
|-19.65
|-10.09
|Interest
|2.32
|1.86
|2.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.85
|-21.51
|-12.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.85
|-21.51
|-12.17
|Tax
|1.20
|0.68
|-13.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.05
|-22.19
|1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-2.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.05
|-22.19
|-0.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.45
|-0.02
|0.43
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.60
|-22.21
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-3.15
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-3.15
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-3.15
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-3.15
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:45 am