English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Uni Abex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.27 crore, up 24.8% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uni Abex Alloy Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.27 crore in September 2022 up 24.8% from Rs. 34.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 down 8.87% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in September 2022 down 8.39% from Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2021.

    Uni Abex EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.50 in September 2021.

    Close

    Uni Abex shares closed at 701.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.79% returns over the last 6 months and 6.61% over the last 12 months.

    Uni Abex Alloy Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.2732.7334.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.2732.7334.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.0013.5515.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.000.00-0.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.472.932.43
    Depreciation0.960.881.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6612.0413.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.183.333.59
    Other Income0.230.220.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.413.553.74
    Interest0.210.160.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.193.393.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.193.393.54
    Tax0.760.850.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.432.542.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.432.542.67
    Equity Share Capital1.981.981.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3012.8513.50
    Diluted EPS12.3012.8513.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3012.8513.50
    Diluted EPS12.3012.8513.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Uni Abex #Uni Abex Alloy Products
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 08:58 pm