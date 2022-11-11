Uni Abex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.27 crore, up 24.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.27 crore in September 2022 up 24.8% from Rs. 34.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 down 8.87% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in September 2022 down 8.39% from Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2021.

Uni Abex EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.50 in September 2021.

Uni Abex shares closed at 701.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.79% returns over the last 6 months and 6.61% over the last 12 months.