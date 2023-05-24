English
    Uni Abex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.90 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uni Abex Alloy Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.90 crore in March 2023 up 3.67% from Rs. 38.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2023 up 66.93% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2023 up 55.08% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2022.

    Uni Abex EPS has increased to Rs. 33.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.93 in March 2022.

    Uni Abex shares closed at 1,233.25 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.96% returns over the last 6 months and 111.17% over the last 12 months.

    Uni Abex Alloy Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.9048.0938.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.9048.0938.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.5220.4914.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.44----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.343.093.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.362.362.62
    Depreciation1.020.991.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7811.7311.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.119.425.12
    Other Income0.950.800.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.0610.235.46
    Interest0.160.340.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.909.895.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.909.895.31
    Tax2.332.901.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.576.993.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.576.993.94
    Equity Share Capital1.981.981.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.2835.3919.93
    Diluted EPS33.2835.3919.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.2835.3919.93
    Diluted EPS33.2835.3919.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

