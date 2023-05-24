Uni Abex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.90 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.90 crore in March 2023 up 3.67% from Rs. 38.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2023 up 66.93% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2023 up 55.08% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2022.

Uni Abex EPS has increased to Rs. 33.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.93 in March 2022.

Uni Abex shares closed at 1,233.25 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.96% returns over the last 6 months and 111.17% over the last 12 months.