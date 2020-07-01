Uni Abex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.42 crore, down 32.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uni Abex Alloy Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.42 crore in March 2020 down 32.77% from Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2020 down 158.44% from Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2020 down 66.16% from Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2019.
Uni Abex shares closed at 378.45 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -28.19% returns over the last 6 months and -22.77% over the last 12 months.
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.42
|24.85
|27.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.42
|24.85
|27.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.89
|6.67
|14.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.13
|1.76
|-5.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.89
|2.12
|1.89
|Depreciation
|1.37
|1.20
|1.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.77
|9.61
|10.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|3.49
|5.23
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.55
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.84
|4.04
|5.30
|Interest
|0.57
|0.59
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|3.45
|4.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|3.45
|4.67
|Tax
|3.45
|1.31
|-0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.18
|2.14
|5.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.18
|2.14
|5.44
|Equity Share Capital
|1.98
|1.98
|1.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.10
|10.83
|27.54
|Diluted EPS
|-16.10
|10.83
|27.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.10
|10.83
|27.54
|Diluted EPS
|-16.10
|10.83
|27.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am