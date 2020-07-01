Uni Abex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.42 crore, down 32.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.42 crore in March 2020 down 32.77% from Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2020 down 158.44% from Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2020 down 66.16% from Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2019.

Uni Abex shares closed at 378.45 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -28.19% returns over the last 6 months and -22.77% over the last 12 months.