Uni Abex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.40 crore, up 9.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.40 crore in March 2019 up 9.12% from Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2019 up 270.07% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2019 up 43.52% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2018.

Uni Abex EPS has increased to Rs. 27.54 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.39 in March 2018.

Uni Abex shares closed at 405.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.53% returns over the last 6 months and -36.92% over the last 12 months.