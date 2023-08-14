English
    Uni Abex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.75 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uni Abex Alloy Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.75 crore in June 2023 up 42.82% from Rs. 32.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.58 crore in June 2023 up 238.27% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in June 2023 up 186% from Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2022.

    Uni Abex EPS has increased to Rs. 43.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.85 in June 2022.

    Uni Abex shares closed at 1,504.75 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 101.68% returns over the last 6 months and 159.28% over the last 12 months.

    Uni Abex Alloy Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.7539.9032.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.7539.9032.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.0015.5213.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.44--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.53-0.340.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.592.362.93
    Depreciation0.901.020.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6911.7812.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.108.113.33
    Other Income0.660.950.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.779.063.55
    Interest0.130.160.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.648.903.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.648.903.39
    Tax3.052.330.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.586.572.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.586.572.54
    Equity Share Capital1.981.981.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.4633.2812.85
    Diluted EPS43.4633.2812.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.4633.2812.85
    Diluted EPS43.4633.2812.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Uni Abex #Uni Abex Alloy Products
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

