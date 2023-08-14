Uni Abex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.75 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.75 crore in June 2023 up 42.82% from Rs. 32.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.58 crore in June 2023 up 238.27% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in June 2023 up 186% from Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2022.

Uni Abex EPS has increased to Rs. 43.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.85 in June 2022.

Uni Abex shares closed at 1,504.75 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 101.68% returns over the last 6 months and 159.28% over the last 12 months.