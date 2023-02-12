Uni Abex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore, up 42.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore in December 2022 up 42.98% from Rs. 33.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 97.85% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2022 up 85.45% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2021.