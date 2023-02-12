 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uni Abex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore, up 42.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uni Abex Alloy Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore in December 2022 up 42.98% from Rs. 33.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 97.85% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2022 up 85.45% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2021.

Uni Abex Alloy Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.09 43.27 33.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.09 43.27 33.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.49 25.00 16.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.09 -1.00 -3.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.36 2.47 2.61
Depreciation 0.99 0.96 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.73 12.66 12.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.42 3.18 4.89
Other Income 0.80 0.23 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.23 3.41 4.99
Interest 0.34 0.21 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.89 3.19 4.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.89 3.19 4.83
Tax 2.90 0.76 1.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.99 2.43 3.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.99 2.43 3.53
Equity Share Capital 1.98 1.98 1.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.39 12.30 17.89
Diluted EPS 35.39 12.30 17.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.39 12.30 17.89
Diluted EPS 35.39 12.30 17.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited