    Uni Abex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore, up 42.98% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uni Abex Alloy Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore in December 2022 up 42.98% from Rs. 33.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 97.85% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2022 up 85.45% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2021.

    Uni Abex Alloy Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.0943.2733.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.0943.2733.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.4925.0016.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.09-1.00-3.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.362.472.61
    Depreciation0.990.961.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7312.6612.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.423.184.89
    Other Income0.800.230.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.233.414.99
    Interest0.340.210.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.893.194.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.893.194.83
    Tax2.900.761.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.992.433.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.992.433.53
    Equity Share Capital1.981.981.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.3912.3017.89
    Diluted EPS35.3912.3017.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.3912.3017.89
    Diluted EPS35.3912.3017.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
