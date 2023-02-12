Uni Abex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore, up 42.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore in December 2022 up 42.98% from Rs. 33.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 97.85% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2022 up 85.45% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2021.

Uni Abex EPS has increased to Rs. 35.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.89 in December 2021.

Uni Abex shares closed at 664.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.90% returns over the last 6 months and 9.09% over the last 12 months.