Umiya Tubes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 64.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in September 2022 down 64.41% from Rs. 7.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 94.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Umiya Tubes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 7.88 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.35% returns over the last 6 months and 5.07% over the last 12 months.