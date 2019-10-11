Umiya Tubes Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, down 20.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore in September 2019 down 20.53% from Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019 up 105.15% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2019 up 2000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.

Umiya Tubes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2018.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 8.00 on October 10, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.16% returns over the last 6 months and -70.70% over the last 12 months.