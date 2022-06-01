Umiya Tubes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore in March 2022 up 8.75% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 70.72% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Umiya Tubes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 8.69 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.53% returns over the last 6 months and 11.13% over the last 12 months.