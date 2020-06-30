Umiya Tubes Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 84.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2020 down 84.59% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 68.31% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2019.

Umiya Tubes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2019.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 7.20 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.13% returns over the last 6 months and -16.18% over the last 12 months.