Umiya Tubes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 87.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 87.35% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 down 9587.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 down 520% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 6.12 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -21.64% over the last 12 months.