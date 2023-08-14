English
    Umiya Tubes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 87.35% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umiya Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 87.35% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 down 9587.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 down 520% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    Umiya Tubes shares closed at 6.12 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -21.64% over the last 12 months.

    Umiya Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.360.272.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.360.272.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.754.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.190.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.172.57-1.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost----0.12
    Depreciation0.090.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.650.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.93-3.970.11
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.93-3.970.11
    Interest0.120.270.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.06-4.240.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.06-4.240.02
    Tax0.00-0.050.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.05-4.190.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.05-4.190.01
    Equity Share Capital10.0110.0110.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-2.820.86
    Diluted EPS-1.05-2.820.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-2.820.86
    Diluted EPS-1.05-2.820.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Umiya Tubes
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

