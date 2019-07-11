Umiya Tubes Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, down 56.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in June 2019 down 56.33% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 97.39% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 78.43% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2018.

Umiya Tubes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2018.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 9.45 on July 10, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.00% returns over the last 6 months and -87.50% over the last 12 months.