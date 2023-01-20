Umiya Tubes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 71.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 71.8% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 1064.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 118.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Umiya Tubes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 8.89 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and -10.65% over the last 12 months.