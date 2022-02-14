Umiya Tubes Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore, down 18.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore in December 2021 down 18.49% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 51.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Umiya Tubes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 9.40 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)