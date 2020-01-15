Umiya Tubes Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 65.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in December 2019 down 65.4% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019 up 89.32% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 up 107.29% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 9.80 on January 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.14% returns over the last 6 months and -21.73% over the last 12 months.