Umiya Tubes Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 87.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2018 down 87.68% from Rs. 18.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 down 148.15% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018 down 128.92% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2017.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 12.23 on January 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -84.48% returns over the last 6 months and -85.63% over the last 12 months.