Umiya Tubes Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 87.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umiya Tubes are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2018 down 87.68% from Rs. 18.23 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 down 148.15% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018 down 128.92% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2017.
Umiya Tubes shares closed at 12.23 on January 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -84.48% returns over the last 6 months and -85.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|Umiya Tubes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.25
|4.26
|10.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.25
|4.26
|10.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.91
|3.72
|7.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.50
|1.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.57
|-0.28
|0.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.15
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.10
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.18
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-0.09
|1.03
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-0.09
|1.09
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.18
|-0.21
|0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.18
|-0.21
|0.97
|Tax
|-0.08
|--
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.10
|-0.21
|0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.10
|-0.21
|0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|7.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|-0.21
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|-0.21
|0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|-0.21
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|-0.21
|0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited