Umang Dairies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore, up 24.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore in September 2022 up 24.6% from Rs. 48.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 up 75% from Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 105.95% from Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2021.
|Umang Dairies shares closed at 59.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.
|Umang Dairies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.47
|55.74
|48.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.47
|55.74
|48.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.25
|24.07
|18.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|0.34
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.55
|8.92
|17.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.25
|6.57
|5.64
|Depreciation
|1.33
|1.33
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.64
|14.81
|12.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.80
|-0.30
|-7.66
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.34
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|0.04
|-7.36
|Interest
|1.20
|1.25
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.17
|-1.21
|-8.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.17
|-1.21
|-8.59
|Tax
|-0.62
|-0.35
|-2.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.55
|-0.86
|-6.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.55
|-0.86
|-6.21
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.39
|-2.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.39
|-2.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.39
|-2.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.39
|-2.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited