Umang Dairies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore, up 24.6% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 60.47 55.74 48.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 60.47 55.74 48.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 28.25 24.07 18.84 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 0.34 0.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.55 8.92 17.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.25 6.57 5.64 Depreciation 1.33 1.33 1.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.64 14.81 12.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.80 -0.30 -7.66 Other Income 0.82 0.34 0.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.97 0.04 -7.36 Interest 1.20 1.25 1.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.17 -1.21 -8.59 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.17 -1.21 -8.59 Tax -0.62 -0.35 -2.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.55 -0.86 -6.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.55 -0.86 -6.21 Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.71 -0.39 -2.82 Diluted EPS -0.71 -0.39 -2.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.71 -0.39 -2.82 Diluted EPS -0.71 -0.39 -2.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited