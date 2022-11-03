 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Umang Dairies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore, up 24.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore in September 2022 up 24.6% from Rs. 48.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 up 75% from Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 105.95% from Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2021. Umang Dairies shares closed at 59.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.
Umang Dairies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations60.4755.7448.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations60.4755.7448.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials28.2524.0718.84
Purchase of Traded Goods0.250.340.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.558.9217.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.256.575.64
Depreciation1.331.331.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.6414.8112.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-0.30-7.66
Other Income0.820.340.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.970.04-7.36
Interest1.201.251.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.17-1.21-8.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.17-1.21-8.59
Tax-0.62-0.35-2.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.55-0.86-6.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.55-0.86-6.21
Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.71-0.39-2.82
Diluted EPS-0.71-0.39-2.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.71-0.39-2.82
Diluted EPS-0.71-0.39-2.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
