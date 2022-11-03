Umang Dairies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore, up 24.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore in September 2022 up 24.6% from Rs. 48.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 up 75% from Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 105.95% from Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2021.