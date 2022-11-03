English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Umang Dairies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore, up 24.6% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.47 crore in September 2022 up 24.6% from Rs. 48.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 up 75% from Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 105.95% from Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2021.

    Umang Dairies shares closed at 59.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.

    Umang Dairies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.4755.7448.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.4755.7448.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.2524.0718.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.250.340.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.558.9217.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.256.575.64
    Depreciation1.331.331.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6414.8112.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-0.30-7.66
    Other Income0.820.340.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.970.04-7.36
    Interest1.201.251.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.17-1.21-8.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.17-1.21-8.59
    Tax-0.62-0.35-2.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.55-0.86-6.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.55-0.86-6.21
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-0.39-2.82
    Diluted EPS-0.71-0.39-2.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-0.39-2.82
    Diluted EPS-0.71-0.39-2.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Umang Dairies
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm