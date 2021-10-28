Umang Dairies Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.53 crore, down 21.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.53 crore in September 2021 down 21.99% from Rs. 62.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2021 down 1236.86% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2021 down 301.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2020.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 78.20 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.70% returns over the last 6 months and 78.34% over the last 12 months.