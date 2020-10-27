Umang Dairies Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.21 crore, up 24.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.21 crore in September 2020 up 24.75% from Rs. 49.87 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2020 up 200.66% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2020 up 177.78% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2019.

Umang Dairies EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2019.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 48.60 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.35% returns over the last 6 months and 23.19% over the last 12 months.