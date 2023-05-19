Umang Dairies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.49 crore, up 69.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.49 crore in March 2023 up 69.46% from Rs. 60.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 55.4% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 1035.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 59.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -1.07% over the last 12 months.