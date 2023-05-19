Umang Dairies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.49 crore, up 69.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:
Net Sales at Rs 102.49 crore in March 2023 up 69.46% from Rs. 60.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 55.4% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 1035.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
Umang Dairies shares closed at 59.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -1.07% over the last 12 months.
|Umang Dairies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|102.49
|74.14
|60.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|102.49
|74.14
|60.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|103.21
|64.68
|54.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.12
|0.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.96
|-15.21
|-14.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.23
|5.88
|5.88
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.24
|1.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.77
|16.97
|17.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.46
|-4.62
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.49
|3.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.95
|-1.44
|Interest
|1.37
|1.05
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-0.10
|-2.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.99
|-0.10
|-2.45
|Tax
|-0.21
|-0.03
|-0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|-0.07
|-1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|-0.07
|-1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.03
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.03
|-0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.03
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.03
|-0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited