    Umang Dairies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.49 crore, up 69.46% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.49 crore in March 2023 up 69.46% from Rs. 60.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 55.4% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 1035.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    Umang Dairies shares closed at 59.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -1.07% over the last 12 months.

    Umang Dairies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.4974.1460.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.4974.1460.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.2164.6854.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.120.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.96-15.21-14.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.235.885.88
    Depreciation1.211.241.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7716.9717.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.46-4.62
    Other Income0.360.493.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.95-1.44
    Interest1.371.051.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.99-0.10-2.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.99-0.10-2.45
    Tax-0.21-0.03-0.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.78-0.07-1.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.78-0.07-1.74
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-0.03-0.79
    Diluted EPS-0.35-0.03-0.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-0.03-0.79
    Diluted EPS-0.35-0.03-0.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Umang Dairies
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:55 pm